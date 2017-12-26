Officers make 2 a.m. trip to CVS to buy toys for family

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers made a 2 a.m. Christmas morning trip to CVS and a gas station to buy toys, candy and other gifts for three kids who otherwise would have had no presents to open.

Officer Tiffany Rand was responding to an investigation at a home early Monday when she saw that the two boys and a girl, all younger than 6, had no tree or gifts, the police department posted to Facebook.

"There are times in the profession of law enforcement that it can be forgotten by the general public that police officers are human, or it’s believed that officers don’t have feelings," the post said. "Officers like Tiffany Rand, who is compassionate and caring, showed that this stereotype is far from the truth."

More: Husband, 83, wife, 80, wanted to give weed as Christmas gifts

After addressing the undisclosed call, the post said Rand and Ryan Archer, another responding officer, brainstormed ways to help the children and their mother, who had "come up against some hard times."

"The officers did not discredit the mother for the circumstances, for they know and understand that folks get down on their luck and sometimes don't ask for help," the post said.

The two officers discovered CVS and a Speedway gas station open, and bought remote control cars, Barbie dolls, candy, stuffed animals and doughnuts for breakfast.

"When the officers delivered the Christmas gifts to the three adorable children, the household greeted them with handshakes, hugs, and smiles at 2:30 a.m.," the Facebook post read. "To say the children were overjoyed would be an understatement. The look of undeniable happiness on each one of their faces were priceless!"

© 2017 USATODAY.COM