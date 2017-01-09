Officer killed outside Orlando Walmart; massive manhunt underway for shooter

(Photo: WESH)

(WESH) -- A gunman is at large after an Orlando police officer was shot near a Walmart Monday morning.

The shooting was reported near the store on Princeton Street around 7:15 a.m., prompting a massive police response to the area of Princeton Street and John Young Parkway.

Police confirmed via Twitter that an officer was shot. No further details were released.

The injured officer was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center. She has since died.

The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/M48o1nnr4h — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

Authorities have swarmed the Pine Hills neighborhood, near Pine Hills Road and Clarcona Ocoee Road, in search of the gunman, Orange County authorities said.





Traffic near Princeton Street and John Young Parkway has been detoured and Orlando police are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation is conducted.

Thirteen Orange County schools have been placed in a precautionary lock down due to the shooting.

The following schools are under a lockdown:



1. Gateway School

2. Evans High School

3. Pine Hills Elementary School

4. Meadowbrook Middle School

5. Positive Pathways

6. Orange Center

7. Rolling Hills Elementary School

8. Lockhart Middle School

9. Lockhart Elementary School

10. Acceleration Academy West

11. Esteem Academy

12. Orange Virtual School

13. Lake Silver Elementary School