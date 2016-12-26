Why officer-involved shootings with suicidal individuals are thought to be increasing

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Sixty-one-year-old Michael Altice was shot and killed after a brief standoff with deputies Christmas Day. The Clay County Sheriff said it all ended the way the suspect wanted it to.

"This is a tragedy all around," said Clay County Sheriff Rick Beseler.

Altice came out of his Middleburg mobile home and pointed his gun at officers, according to deputies. Two officers fired multiple shots at Altice, killing him.

"Unfortunately, if you point a gun at a police officer, you are going to get shot," said the sheriff.

Sheriff Beseler believes Altice wanted to commit what is known as 'suicide by cop,' essentially placing police in a situation where they had to shoot and kill him.

When dealing with a suicidal individual, First Coast News Crime Analyst Mark Baughman said police need to know every detail available.

"You want to know if there's anyone else inside the residence, if they're holding anybody hostage, if there's an innocent party that could be at risk here if they show up," said Baughman.

Ultimately, Baughman says, no officer wants to take somebody's life.

"They don't want to kill anybody if they don't have to and if there was some way to get that gentlemen to relinquish his weapon and surrender, they would have done that," said Baughman.

Clay County deputies said they first tried calling Altice on his cell phone, but to no avail. While they don't always work, phone calls can be critical, Baughman said.

"It's trying to get that person to think rationally, to possibly surrender, to give them a reason to have hope," said Baughman.

He's seeing an increase in police-involved shootings locally and nationally. As our population increases, so too does our homeless population, as many of whom suffer from mental illness and don't take medicine, Baughman said.

Baughman also said these types of police-involved shootings are up due to new drugs on the market like Flakka and Molly.

"There's plenty of drugs out here that create that hallucinogenic effect now that weren't out on the market," said Baughman.

Often times, Baughman said, it's a life or death situation for officers who need to react quickly.

"The way things happen, and fast forward, they move so rapidly, the individual comes out and produces a weapon and points it at them, they have no choice but to defend themselves," said Baughman.

According to Baughman, officers are trained to shoot to disable someone who is a threat. Shooting to only injure is also more difficult than one might think.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now conducting a separate, independent investigation, which Baughman said could take months to complete.