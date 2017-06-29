NTSB issues 10 safety recommendations in response to El Faro sinking

Although its El Faro investigation has yet to be finalized, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has issued 10 safety recommendations on Thursday. They aim at having the most up-to-date and reliable weather forecasting for mariners with the end-goal of saving lives, according to the NTSB.

The recommendations involve making storm information easily accessible at sea, as well as improving weather forecasting methods and the accuracy of hurricane and tropical cyclone forecasts. The guidelines also suggest increasing the frequency of advisories and alerts.

These guidelines were issued in response to the ongoing investigation of the sinking of the El Faro back in October 2015. The cargo ship was headed to Puerto Rico from Jacksonville, but it sank near the Bahamas when it crossed paths with Hurricane Joaquin. Thirty-three crew members died as a result.

Typically, the NTSB will wait until the end of an investigation to release recommendations, but members said they wanted to get the information out there in time for hurricane season.

"As we enter the 2017 hurricane season, we are reminded of the power and devastation associated with these storms,' NTSB acting chairman Robert L. Sumwalt said in a statement. "...We are getting these recommendations out as the hurricane season begins so that the work on these safety improvements can start immediately."

The safety guidelines were issued to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, the National Weather Service and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Click here to read the full report and safety recommendations.

The El Faro investigation is expected to be completed later this year. NTSB said it will present their findings in a public meeting in Washington D.C.

