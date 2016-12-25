No lump of coal, local cop spread Christmas cheer instead of tickets

Neptune Beach Police Officer William Torres PHOTO: Neptune Beach Police/Facebook

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla.- The last thing anyone wants on Christmas Day is a speeding tickets.

Well, if you happened to be an offending driver in Neptune Beach this holiday, you may have received a pleasant surprise.

Officer William Torres decided to place $15 gift cards instead of written notices inside of warning envelopes and hand them out on the holiday.

The Neptune Beach Police Department posted to their Facebook page:

Officer Torres tucked the gifts cards into Written Warning envelopes and let the driver go about their business without the initial knowledge of the gift. It was only after the interaction did the lucky recipients realize Officer Torres’s generosity.

The department says Torres shelled out $150 from his own pocket to buy the gift cards to local beaches restaurants.

Great job Officer Torres.