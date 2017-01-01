New Year's brings first police involved shooting of 2017

(Photo: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A Jacksonville nightclub was the scene of a police shooting in the early hours of the New Year.

Police have identified the suspect as Cecil Evans.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred in parking lot of Pure nightclub, at the intersection of Baymeadows Road and Phillips Highway, around 2:10 Sunday morning.

Police say Officer Delaney Holly and three other off duty officers were working traffic in the lot when a driver of a grey Dodge Charger accelerated towards Holly, hitting another car and the officer. Officer Holly chased the car and fired 2 shots into the vehicle, hitting the back window and the rear driver's side window.

Police say they retrieved an AK-47-style rifle that appeared loaded from the front passenger seat of the suspect’s car.

The car was forced to stop due to traffic congestion outside the club. Officers arrested the suspect without incident. He has not been named, but police describe him as a 29 year old black male. He is being questioned.

Police say around 200 people were in the club’s lot when the shooting occurred. None were injured. It’s not clear if the driver was at the club for the New Years celebration.

Officer Holly has been with JSO for 25 years and retires in 35 days. This is his second officer-involved shooting.