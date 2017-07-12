New Trump-like billboard in Arlington area

Commuters can spot the new billboard along I-10 West, a quarter mile from I-95. It's sponsored by ICNA Florida.

According to ICNA Florida, it's sending the message to thousands of commuters that American Muslim leaders in northeast Florida are "Making America Great" with love, compassion, and mercy.

“Serving all of humanity through love, compassion and mercy are core principles of Islam that build strong communities,” said ICNA Florida spokesman Mohammad Ilyas. “We are making America great when we all work together to serve our neighbors by helping the needy, feeding the hungry and solving our problems mutually.” Ilyas adds, “To make America great, we must all promote respect, tolerance and understanding.”

American Muslim leaders have posted more than 30 of these billboards in cities across America this year as part of an ongoing educational campaign.

