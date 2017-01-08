New St. Augustine coffee shop opens, helps exploited people in Africa

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- A new coffee shop opened on Anastasia Island Saturday to a large group of supporters helping to improve the lives of people thousands of miles away, one cup at a time.

Growers Alliance Café and Gift Shop is a Kenyan-themed coffee shop that serves organic, fair-trade coffee grown in Kenya.

Owners Martin Kabaki, and business partner Purity Gikunju, say most of the Kenyan coffee growers are often very poor and exploited by big companies. Growers Alliance Cafe' says they are working to change that by paying a higher wage and improving the quality of life for those back home.



"It's very poor back home, so we've been doing two things, one, we are very passionate about healthcare. We built a hospital in Kenya and we also dig clean water wells in the villages," says Kabaki.

According to Kabaki, Kenyan coffee is rich and smooth with no bitter after-taste.

"It's delicious. It's so rich and has so much flavor," says supporters Kat Hall, Clair Hall, and Kim Hall.



The coffee shop also has sweet treats from local bakeries and Kenyan favorites such as samosas, mandazis and chapatis.

Inside the gift shop you'll find hand-made jewelry, pottery and baskets, all crafted by the growers themselves.

Kabaki says it's his way of sharing a piece of home with the world.

"It's the American dream come true," says Kabaki.

The Growers Alliance Café and Gift Shop is located at 322 Anastasia Boulevard in St. Augustine.