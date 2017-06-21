WTLV
New poll: Local residents have mixed reviews about Downtown Jacksonville

Only 37% of local residents believe downtown is getting better.

First Coast News , WTLV 8:00 PM. EDT June 21, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Many Jacksonville residents have mixed reviews about the downtown area, according to a new poll.

The poll conducted by the University of North Florida found that 51 percent of residents from Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties think that Downtown Jacksonville is either getting worse or staying the same. Thirty-seven percent believe the area is improving.

There have been several new additions to Downtown Jacksonville including Intuition Brewery and the new Daily's Place Amphitheater.

However, poll numbers show that 25 percent of Northeast Florida residents don't travel downtown for entertainment. Those in the poll who say they don't frequent downtown say increasing crime is a factor while others don't see Downtown Jacksonville as the best place to go for entertainment.

As far as improvements go, 16 percent say more attractions are needed in the area, 14 percent believe the area needs more law enforcement and 13 percent say the city needs better parking.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


