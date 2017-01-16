New life for Lincolnville Museum

Lincolnville Museum (Photo: Clark, Jessica, WTLV)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- On Martin Luther King Avenue in St. Augustine, the Lincolnville Museum is inside the old Excelsior School. It was the first high school for blacks in St. Johns County.

Gayle and Floyd Philips run the Lincolnville Museum.

She smiled and said, "It's something fresh and new for us."

The couple has no experience running museums. Actually, Floyd used to work in insurance. However, last year, the museum's board gave the couple the job to run the place.

Floyd laughed. "I had no choice. I was appointed!"

And so for the last year, the Phillips have revitalized the museum about African American history in Florida and the history of Lincolnville.

They have brought in new exhibits. They have opened up some of the second floor for plays, meetings and concerts. And they have a plan to do more.

"The plan is to get the museum to a point where it has a director, it can be self-sustaining, and it can be certified as a museum on a national level," Gayle explained.

They also aim to expand the collection and to bring in more traveling exhibits.

"We seek other exhibits but there are usually expenses with those exhibits," Floyd said.

Money is an issue. There's not enough to do all the Phillips want to do or to keep the museum open everyday.

Nikolai Wenzel lives in Lincolnville and visited the museum for the first time Monday.

"I've never been able to make it because... it's not open all of the time. Only in the afternoon," Wenzel said.

But when do people to come they're often intrigued.

"Yeah, they got a lot of stuff. I didn't know they have Ray Charles' piano," Walter McNeill said.

There's also Martin Luther King's fingerprints from his arrest in St. Augustine as well as the belongings from the nurse who cared for him in St. Augustine.

However, nearly the entire upstairs is unusable because it is in need of repair. And so, the Phillips aim to revitalize the building as well as the museum because they have a dream.

"This is my dream for the building," Floyd said.

The museum plans to do a capital campaign this year to raise funds. It is also looking for sponsors and volunteers.

