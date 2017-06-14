Car stolen by escaped inmates found; attention turns to truck

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities are now searching for a stolen truck after a vehicle taken by two escaped inmates was recovered.

The green Honda Civic authorities say was stolen by two inmates after they killed two correctional officers was found on Wednesday, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Police are now searching for a truck taken by the men.

CATCH UP | Manhunt continues for 'dangerous beyond belief' escaped inmates

A $115,000 reward is now being offered for information as to the whereabouts of Ricky Dubose and Donnie Russell Rowe. Authorities said the two were being transported on a prison bus Tuesday morning when they overpowered and killed two corrections officers.

Rowe and Dubose then carjacked a Honda Civic and escaped, prompting a massive manhunt.

Hours later, investigators believe the escapees broke into a home in Madison, Ga. and stole food and clothes. Sometime that night, the two are suspected of stealing a white Ford F.250 in the Seven Islands Road area of Morgan County.The vehicle is described as a 2008, two-door model with silver tool boxes on both side rails. The Georgia license plate is BCX5372.

The truck is described as not being in pristine condition. It was hitched to a trailer that was cut by a torch, according to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills.

The stolen Honda Civic was recovered near the scene of the house burglary on Wednesday afternoo.

As a part of this investigation, 11Alive has confirmed the GBI pulled surveillance video from the Chevron on 7 Islands Rd. in Buckhead, Ga. in Morgan County. It sits across from Martin Marietta Morgan County Quarry.

RELATED | Escaped inmates had violent history

REWARD INCREASES

The reward for their capture was raised to $115,000 Wednesday evening. Sills said the FBI, Georgia Department of Corrections, U.S. Marshall Service, Ga. Sheriff's Association, Fraternal Order of Police, as well as the Putnam, Butts and Spalding County Sheriff Departments contributed to the growing reward.

TIMELINE | Manhunt for escaped Putnam County inmates

(L) Donnie Russell Rowe (R) Ricky Dubose

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. The inmates are considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.

© 2017 WXIA-TV