New Jersey eighth-graders opt out of photo with Paul Ryan

The photo went on, despite the students who refused to take part. (Photo: Instagram)

Almost 100 eighth-graders refused to pose for a photo with House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday.

While on a class trip to Washington, D.C., students from South Orange Middle School in New Jersey were given the chance to take a photo with Ryan.

And about half opted out, New Jersey news site The Village Green reported.

Instead, as the rest of the class smiled for the camera, the other half decamped for a parking lot across the street.

“I can’t take a picture with someone who supports a budget that would destroy public education and would leave 23 million people without healthcare,” student Matthew Malespina told the Village Green.

“I think that taking the picture represents that you agree with the same political views and I don’t agree with his political views so I chose not to be in it,” said Wendy Weeks, another student.

Some of the students didn’t let partisan politics get in the way of getting close to the lawmaker.

“I thought it would be interesting to see one of the nation’s lawmakers in person even if I strongly disagree with many of his views,” eighth-grader Alex Klint told the Village Green.

The snub didn’t ruin the photo-op, though — a photo posted to his Instagram account featured Ryan fist-bumping a student, surrounded by a grinning crowd.

