New Detroit schools superintendent Nikolai Vitti says he's willing to start early

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti of Duval County Public Schools. March 8, 2016 (Bob Self/Florida Times-Union)

Nikolai Vitti, chosen last week to lead the Detroit Public Schools Community District, said he's willing to start work early, but not as early as members of the Board of Education hoped.

Vitti, 40, is superintendent of the Duval County Public Schools in Jacksonville, Fla., the 20th largest district in the nation. On Tuesday, the Detroit board voted to enter into negotiations with Vitti for the superintendent's job, a selection he called "humbling and an honor" in a statement last week.

The board also voted to, if Vitti accepts the job, have him work from May 1 to June 30 in a consultant's role, working with a transition team.

The official job would begin July 1.

You can read the original story here.

In an e-mail to the Free Press this weekend — in response to questions from the newspaper last week — Vitti said his actual start date would have to be negotiated, and those talks won't begin until after a court hearing in Wayne County Circuit Court. That hearing is related to an activist's legal challenge asking a judge to order the district to negotiate with Vitti in public.

But Vitti — a native of Dearborn Heights with strong ties to the community — said he wouldn't be able to begin May 1, "because of my current contract" in Duval County.

"I am willing to start by mid/late May to early June," Vitti said.

Once a contract is approved, he said, he could review documents and provide guidance after his work hours in Duval County and on weekends.

Vitti said he hasn't formally accepted the job — a formality that will occur once a contract is approved.

"However, I am optimistic that this will be a straightforward process and I can begin ASAP," he said.

Vitti emerged as the top choice of the board last week, after a superintendent search that began when the board was sworn into office in January.

It was the most important decision the board has made during its short tenure. The board was created last year and its members elected in November after lawmakers in June approved $617-million legislation that resolved the debt of Detroit Public Schools. The old district remains to collect taxes and pay off debt.

Detriot Free Press