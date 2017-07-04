Neighbors: fire on Southside caused by fireworks

Police lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A garage caught on fire on Elderberry Drive S. and neighbors say it was caused by fireworks that had been thrown away.

The garage fire did damage the garage, but thankfully no one was injured. According to neighbors, someone threw fireworks into the garbage after they had been set off and they caught the contents of the garbage can on fire, which spread to the garage.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue has not released any information regarding the incident yet.

