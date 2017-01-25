Neighborhood car break-in caught on camera

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Car break-ins don't normally have witnesses.

That wasn't the case last Friday, when a resident of Rolling Rivers Estates in northwest Jacksonville caught someone breaking into his car on security video.

By day, Rolling Rivers Estates is pretty quiet. By night, it can be a different story.

"It was his personal camera that he captured it, but we were able to capture the cars coming in and out," said Rolling Rivers Estates HOA President Judy Wards.

Three years ago, the neighborhood's HOA installed a dozen cameras around the area. Six months ago, they installed another camera that takes pictures of license plates near the entrance.

All of it in place to help put a halt to their car break in problem.

"It's an issue with a lot of neighborhoods on the Northside," said Wards.

Wards said cameras also helped solve a previous car break in in September.

The cameras have even been able to capture other crimes. Wards captured a woman trying to run someone over last year. The driver ended up being arrested and charged, she said.

"We have 430 homes out here and my goal as president is to do the best I can in helping to protect the neighborhood," said Wards.

Wards said the cameras have made her a vital lifeline for JSO by helping to solve crimes.

"They'll call me personally on the phone, they call my personal cell phone number and say hey can you look at the camera on this date or look at the camera at this time, i relay that information to them," said Wards.

Now Wards is hoping someone can recognize the face in the video so they can face justice.

"We're hoping that somebody would recognize who those teenagers are and they will report it, go ahead and call JSO," said Wards.

The teens in the video only ended up taking about $5 in change.

The car those teens were taking from was unlocked. This is exactly why Wards said they stress to their residents to always lock their doors.

