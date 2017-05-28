Navy SEAL dies after parachute fails to open at Fleet Week demonstration

The amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge from Norfolk, Va., arrives in New York for the Fleet Week celebration on Wednesday. (Photo: Bebeto Matthews/AP)

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. — A parachutist involved in a Fleet Week demonstration in New York Harbor died today following an apparent chute malfunction that sent him into the water near Liberty State Park.

In a press conference this afternoon, Navy Rear Adm. Jack Scorby described the parachutist as a SEAL and a member of the Navy’s elite Leap Frogs parachute team.

The team was conducting a demonstration around 12:10 p.m.as part of planned Fleet Week activities, Scorby said.

"The parachute malfunctioned and failed to open properly and he landed in the water adjacent to Liberty State Park," Scorby said. "He was retrieved immediately by U.S. Coast Guard personnel and the Jersey City Fire Department marine unit, who were specifically standing by in vessels to support the event."

The parachutist was taken to Jersey City Medical Center.

"We are sad to say, unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at 1:10 p.m.," Scorby said. "Our hearts and prayers go out to his family, and I ask for all of your prayers for the Navy Seal community, who lost a true patriot today.."

The cause of the mishap is under investigation, Scorby said, and the SEAL's name is being withheld while next of kin are notified.

Initial reports that other people were injured during the demonstration proved to be false, a Navy spokesperson said.

