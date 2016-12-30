Navy officers stand behind controversial littoral combat ships

MAYPORT, Fla. - Advocates call them the ships of the future and now two of them are here in Mayport. The USS Milwaukee and the USS Detroit were officially welcomed Friday morning.

While the vessels will lead to hundreds of jobs on the First Coast, they've recently gained controversy over engine problems and unproven war readiness.

The official welcoming for the first two littoral combat ships at Mayport came with plenty of high praise Friday morning. From ship commanders and admirals, to LCS championer, Congressman Ander Crenshaw (R-Fla.).

"It's an historic day for a very storied naval base," said Crenshaw.

Navy officers said these first two ships, built just two years ago, provide war fighting capabilities and flexibility that will protect the country and maintain stability.

"It's a fantastic base here, a fantastic hub of operations, with the best crew in the LCS community and the best ship in the LCS community. I think it's a relationship that's going to last quite a while and we're very honored to be here," said Commander Michael Desmond of the USS Detroit.

The ships have received their fair share of criticism, after reports of engine problems and the fact war fighting functions have yet to be demonstrated.

Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.), a former Navy fighter pilot, released his latest "wasteful spending" report this month. In it, he said the Pentagon has wasted $12 billion on the 26 total ships, some of which will be in San Diego.

McCain said the ships they have no proven combat capabilities. In the report, he called the littoral ship program "an unfortunate and classic example of defense acquisition gone awry."

The USS Detroit commanding officer did not address the problems. Instead, expressing confidence in the ship and crew.

"With the wonderful men and women that I get a chance to serve with everyday and this fantastic ship, and the great missions that we have, those are the things that I'm most focused on and that's what I'm charged with, so I would defer those to the fleet public affairs personnel," said Desmond.

These two ships will be followed up by three others: the USS Little Rock, Sioux City and Wichita over the course of the next year.