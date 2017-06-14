Naval Station Mayport's Fleet and Family Support Center to host job fair on Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Department of Defense cardholders and their dependents have been invited to a job fair at Naval Station Mayport's Fleet and Family Support Center on Thursday.

The event will take place in Building 1 at noon and will run until approximately 3 p.m.

Companies expected to attend include Anheuser Busch, Microsoft and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

There will be on-site interviews and prospective employees are asked to "dress for success" and bring their resumes.

© 2017 WTLV-TV