Natural gas leak causes 2 St. Aug beach motel evacuations

St. Johns County Fire Rescue (Photo: Courtesy of St. Johns County Fire Rescue)

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. -- According to the St. Johns County Fire Rescue's Facebook, there was a natural gas leak that caused two motels to evacuate and traffic to come to a stop on A1A.

At 9 a.m. Fire Rescue stated that there was a natural gas leak outside the Salt Life Food Shack at 311 A1A Beach Blvd. which caused two nearby motels to be evacuated as well as shutdown the southbound traffic near the incident.

However, the leak has since been secured and crews are checking the surrounding areas for residual gas before traffic will resume and motel tenants will be allowed back in.

