National Flip Flop Day means Freebie Friday at Tropical Smoothie Cafe

You'll flip over this Friday freebie.

To mark the start of summer and Tropical Smoothie Cafe's National Flip Flop Day, wear a pair of flip flops and get a free limited-edition Sunshine Smoothie in a 16-ounce, 20th anniversary souvenir cup.

The annual giveaway runs from 2 to 7 p.m. June 16 at the Atlanta-based chain's nearly 600 locations, according to a news release. The company has locations in 41 states.

The special smoothie — a combination of orange, orange juice, banana, pineapple and mango — was created for the 11th annual event and only will be available June 16.

“It's been over 10 years since we started National Flip Flop Day to show appreciation for our guests and mark the kick off to summer,” said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe in a news release. “We look forward to serving over 500,000 guests who will visit one of our cafes on National Flip Flop Day ready to celebrate alongside us.”

No coupon or purchase is needed to get the free smoothie.

The event also kicks off Tropical Smoothie's fundraiser for Camp Sunshine, a retreat for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families located in Maine. Over the past 10 years, the fundraiser has raised more than $4 million for the camp.

Go here to find your closest Tropical Smoothie and visit NationalFlipFlopDay.com to learn more about Camp Sunshine and to make a donation online.

Cumberland Farms' milkshake deal

It's not a smoothie but it's another frozen treat.

June 16 also is 99 Cent Milkshake Day at participating Cumberland Farms locations in Florida and across the northeast.

This deal is only valid at “new concept” and remodeled locations, which you can find by searching here.

Kelly Tyko is a columnist for Treasure Coast Newspapers. This column reflects her opinion. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista and follow her on Twitter @TCPalmKelly.

