Who's losing the Internet (and plenty of customers): United Airlines

A United Airlines Boeing 747 is shown in this 2016 file photo. (Photo: USA TODAY file)

United Airlines can't stop stepping in it

United Airlines can't seem to right its wrongs, which are piling up after a man was dragged off a plane Sunday night. CEO Oscar Munoz apologized again Tuesday, saying, "No one should ever be mistreated this way."

That's an abrupt change from the letter he sent Monday to United employees that said the passenger was “disruptive and belligerent” and “I emphatically stand behind all of you.”

A United spokesman conceded Tuesday that the flight was sold out but not “overbooked," as the airline originally claimed, meaning four ticketed passengers, including the man, were kicked off the plane to make way for crew members that United said needed to make the flight.

Can an airline do that? All carriers have a "contract of carriage" — United's is 37,000 words long — that spells out when it can pull passengers from a flight.

But Sunday's incident went too far, and people are calling for Munoz to step down. Since "fly the friendly skies" apparently no longer applies, the Internet has some new suggested slogans for the embattled airline.

