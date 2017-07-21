White House press briefing after Sean Spicer resignation

The White House is scheduled to hold its first press briefing since news leaked out of press secretary Sean Spicer's resignation.
The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
Sean Spicer quit his job as White House press secretary Friday after President Trump decided to tap Anthony Scaramucci as the White House communications director, according to news reports.
Spicer objected to the hiring, according to The New York Times and Associated Press. He had taken on the communications director duties after the resignation of Mike Dubke back in May.
