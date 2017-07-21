White House press briefing after Sean Spicer resignation

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer briefs members of the media during a daily briefing at the White House July 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Olivier Douliery (Photo credit should read OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY, This content is subject to copyright.)

The White House is scheduled to hold its first press briefing since news leaked out of press secretary Sean Spicer's resignation.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Sean Spicer quit his job as White House press secretary Friday after President Trump decided to tap Anthony Scaramucci as the White House communications director, according to news reports.

Spicer objected to the hiring, according to The New York Times and Associated Press. He had taken on the communications director duties after the resignation of Mike Dubke back in May.

