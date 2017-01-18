President Barack Obama announces executive actions on U.S. immigration policy during a nationally televised address from the White House, November 20, 2014 in Washington, DC. Obama outlined a plan on Thursday to ease the threat of deportation for about 4.7 million undocumented immigrants. (Photo by Jim Bourg-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, Getty Images)

Barack Obama will hold his final press conference as president this afternoon.

The press conference comes as he prepares to hand the reins to Donald Trump on Friday and a day after Obama granted a commutation to Chelsea Manning, a transgender soldier who was convicted of Espionage Act violations and other charges for leaking hundreds of thousands of classified documents to WikiLeaks.

The outgoing president is set to welcome Trump and his family to the White House on Friday before the inauguration. After the ceremony, the Barack and Michelle Obama will fly to Palm Springs, California, for a vacation. They will then return to Washington, where they are renting a house until their younger daughter, Sasha, completes high school.

President Obama is scheduled to give his final press conference at 2:15 p.m.

