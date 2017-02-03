VIDEO: Man travels from Mississippi to California to have 130-pound tumor removed

Roger Logan, 57 (Photo: ABC News)

A 57-year-old Mississippi man traveled thousands of miles to Bakersfield, Calif., to have a 130-lb. benign tumor removed, KERO-TV reports.

Roger Logan survived the procedure and the doctor who performed the surgery told KERO-TV he and his family have a bright future.

"We did what we had to do to get here," Logan told ABC News. "Usually at home I have to sit and it rests on the floor."

That 'it' refers to the benign tumor he'd been living with.

