WTLV
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

VIDEO: Man travels from Mississippi to California to have 130-pound tumor removed

First Coast News , WTLV 6:04 PM. EST February 03, 2017

A 57-year-old Mississippi man traveled thousands of miles to Bakersfield, Calif., to have a 130-lb. benign tumor removed, KERO-TV reports.

Roger Logan survived the procedure and the doctor who performed the surgery told KERO-TV he and his family have a bright future.

"We did what we had to do to get here," Logan told ABC News. "Usually at home I have to sit and it rests on the floor."

That 'it' refers to the benign tumor he'd been living with. 

Watch the story from KERO below:

(© 2017 WTLV)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories