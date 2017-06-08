Close VIDEO: Highlights of James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intel Committee First Coast News , WTLV 12:24 PM. EDT June 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST If you weren't able to watch live, here are some of the top moments of James Comey's testimony before the U.S. Senate's Intelligence Committee. © 2017 WTLV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Jacksonville dock builder jailed Toddler served alcohol instead of apple juice at local restaurant Shockwaves explainer Houston dad, pizza shop owner makes emotional public plea 3 Duval County teachers have been suspended without pay Army serviceman upset over pricey toll bill Delays and confusing procedures contradict government's 'compassionate' program Putnam County officials expect to know about 'Project Purple' Family warns of "dry drowning" after son dies days after swimming Man charged with the murder of his own mother More Stories James Comey testifies before Senate Committee Jun. 8, 2017, 4:34 a.m. Delays and confusing procedures contradict… Jun. 8, 2017, 5:32 a.m. Corrine Brown adds new attorney hours before new… Jun. 8, 2017, 12:08 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs