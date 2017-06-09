Trump pushes on with Infrastructure Week at transportation event

US President Donald Trump addresses supporters at a Faith and Freedom Coalition event in Washington DC on June 08, 2017. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images))

President Donald Trump is visiting the Department of Transportation Friday where he plans to end his "infrastructure week."

The White House says the President plans to speak. He's expected to propose to reform "the burdensome regulatory system that has left American infrastructure crumbling."

Trump is expected to talk around 11:30 a.m. First Coast News will livestream the event on our website and Facebook page.

