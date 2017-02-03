Trump Administration announces new sanctions on Iran

The U.S. Department of the Treasury today announced new sanctions on Iran, one day after President Donald Trump tweeted that the country has been put "on notice" for testing a missile.
The fresh sanctions will target 13 individuals and 12 entities, the department said.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
BREAKING: U.S. Treasury Dept. announces new sanctions against Iran: 13 individuals and 12 entities impacted. pic.twitter.com/iLvBD7ajud— ABC News (@ABC) February 3, 2017
(© 2017 WTLV)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs