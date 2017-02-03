Trump Administration announces new sanctions on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to sign three Executive Orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, January 23, 2017. (Photo by Ron Sachs - Pool/Getty Images)

The U.S. Department of the Treasury today announced new sanctions on Iran, one day after President Donald Trump tweeted that the country has been put "on notice" for testing a missile.

The fresh sanctions will target 13 individuals and 12 entities, the department said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

