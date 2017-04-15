Close THE BABY IS COMING! April finally in labor after weeks of waiting WTLV Breaking News First Coast News , WTLV 7:58 AM. EDT April 15, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST It's the moment we've all been waiting for! April the giraffe is finally giving birth to her fourth calf, NBC announced Saturday morning.As of 7:40 a.m. EST, two hooves are currently visible.WATCH LIVE: © 2017 WTLV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 1 dead in crash along St. Johns Bluff Road UPS driver hits, kills dog Horrific crash kills woman, closes SR 207 High-profile witnesses called by federal prosecutors in Brown case More than 100,000 people are calling for change at Atlantic Beach Shark bite at the beach at Hannah Park Amtrak services may be ended in Florida WFAA Breaking News Palatka surfer recovering from shark bite Deposition video released in JSO lawsuit More Stories Warm, dry and breezy Easter weekend ahead Jan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m. THE BABY IS COMING! April finally in labor after… Apr 15, 2017, 7:50 a.m. 72-year-old dead in crash along St. Johns Bluff Road… Apr 14, 2017, 5:11 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs