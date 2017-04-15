WTLV
THE BABY IS COMING! April finally in labor after weeks of waiting

First Coast News , WTLV 7:58 AM. EDT April 15, 2017

It's the moment we've all been waiting for! April the giraffe is finally giving birth to her fourth calf, NBC announced Saturday morning.

As of 7:40 a.m. EST, two hooves are currently visible.

