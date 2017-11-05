South Texas church shooting: What we know so far

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas – Law enforcement officials in a South Texas town are reporting that at least 20 people were killed and dozens of others were injured during a shooting at a church Sunday morning, according to multiple media reports.

KENS5 in San Antonio confirmed that multiple shots were fired at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, about 30 to 40 miles east of San Antonio.

ABC News is currently reporting that the death toll is at 27 and possibly rising with 27 other injured. These numbers may change as more information comes out from a press conference later today.

The shooter is believed to be dead following a brief pursuit, according to NBC News.

The ATF and FBI are currently at the scene to investigate the shooting.

Media crews at the scene caught glimpses of the aftermath, with numerous people huddled around in prayer at a nearby community center building.

Others at the scene were emotional and crying, some wailing following the aftermath of the shooting.

A witness at the scene said a 2-year-old was also shot during the incident.

A spokeswoman says the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is sending special agents from field offices in Houston and San Antonio to the church shooting in South Texas.

ATF spokeswoman Mary Markos did not immediately have further details.A sheriff says that a man walked into the church and started firing. Authorities say the attacker is dead.The number of fatalities or injuries hasn't been confirmed by authorities, but a Wilson County commissioner, Albert Gamez, has told cable news outlets that he was told it was more than 20 killed and 20 wounded, though those figures aren't confirmed.One hospital about 10 miles from the shooting says there "multiple" victims with gunshot wounds are being treated.Connally Memorial Medical Center spokeswoman Megan Posey declined to say how many patients were being treated at the hospital, but said the number was less than a dozen. The hospital is in Floresville, Texas.

Sutherland Springs is a community of about 400 people 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio.

President Donald Trump tweeted in response to the fatal shooting Sunday afternoon:

“May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan,” Trump said on Twitter.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz also expressed his condolences on the social media platform.

“Keeping all harmed in Sutherland Springs in our prayers and grateful for our brave first responders on the scene,” Cruz said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the situation a “horrific act.”

“Cecilia and I want to send our sincerest thoughts and prayers to all those who have been affected by this evil act," Abbott said in a statement. "I want to thank law enforcement for their response and ask that all Texans pray for the Sutherland Springs community during this time of mourning and loss."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

