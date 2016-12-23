WTLV
Report: Minnesota Vikings team plane slides off runway in Wisconsin

NBC 26 WGBA , WTLV 8:38 PM. EST December 23, 2016

APPLETON, Wisc. - The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office confirms to NBC26 that a plane slid off a taxiway at Appleton International Airport. No injuries were reported. Deputies say the plane was going slowly at the time.

Sports Reporter Chris Long of KSTP-TV tweeted that the plane was carrying the Minnesota Vikings team. The Vikings are playing the Packers at noon on Christmas Eve at Lambeau Field.

NBC 26 | Plane Slides off taxiway at Appleton International Airport

