Report: Minnesota Vikings team plane slides off runway in Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wisc. - The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office confirms to NBC26 that a plane slid off a taxiway at Appleton International Airport. No injuries were reported. Deputies say the plane was going slowly at the time.

Sports Reporter Chris Long of KSTP-TV tweeted that the plane was carrying the Minnesota Vikings team. The Vikings are playing the Packers at noon on Christmas Eve at Lambeau Field.

