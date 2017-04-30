Princess Charlotte's Second Birthday Marked With New Royal Photo

(The Duchess of Cambridge via PA)

LONDON — A new family photo of Princess Charlotte — the youngest child of Britain's Prince William and Duchess Kate — was released Monday to mark her second birthday.

It was taken by the duchess herself at the family's country home in Norfolk, England, and shows the toddler wearing a yellow sweater featuring spring lambs.

Kensington Palace said William and Kate were "very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte's second birthday."

"Their royal highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do," the palace's statement added.

The princess, whose birthday is Tuesday, was named Charlotte Elizabeth Diana in tribute to both her late grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales, and her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Her older brother, Prince George, is third in line to the British throne. He will start school in September.

William and Kate, who are formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will be spending more time in London after William leaves his job as an air ambulance helicopter pilot later this year, ITV News reported. He will devote more time to royal duties

