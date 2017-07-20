O.J. Simpson granted parole, expected to be released in October, return to Florida

O.J. Simpson testifies on his behalf at a Nevada parole hearing.

O.J. Simpson, the former NFL star, has been granted parole and is expected to be released from a Nevada prison in October.

​Simpson, who was sentenced in 2008 to a minimum of nine years and a maximum of 33 years for his role in an armed robbery, was convicted of 12 criminal counts: conspiracy to commit a crime, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, two counts of 1st degree kidnapping with use of a deadly weapon, two counts of robbery with use of a deadly weapon, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of coercion with a deadly weapon.

During the hearing, Simpson apologized saying "I am sorry things turned out the way they did. I did not intend to commit a crime."

"I've done my time, I've done it as well and respectfully- I believe in the jury system...I've not complained in 9 years." Simpson told the four member parole board.

The charges were related to an incident in a Las Vegas hotel room and not the 1995 murder of his wife Nicole and her companion, Ron Goldman, for which Simpson was found not guilty. He did have to pay a civil penalty in the case.

Simpson has said he will move back to Florida when he's released. He lived in Miami with his children prior to his arrest.

His daughter Arnelle testified on his behalf in the parole hearing, as did one of the victims of that night, Bruce Fromong, who is one of Simpson's friends and testified on his behalf.

Arlenne Simpson told the parole board Thursday that the family realizes he's not perfect but has done the best he can. She says he didn't make the right decision in 2008 when he tried to take back sports memorabilia in a budget hotel room in Las Vegas. He was convicted of armed robbery and has spent nearly nine years behind bars.

Arnelle Simpson says she knows her father is remorseful, and the family wants him home so they can move forward. She called her father her best friend and her rock.

Fromong said Simpson is a good man and made a mistake. Turning to Simpson, Fromong said that if Simpson was released: "Juice I'll be here tomorrow for you."

INFORMATION FROM USA TODAY WAS USED IN THIS REPORT

