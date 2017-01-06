Woman arrested in death of missing Jacksonville woman killed in Ohio

Facial reconstruction of Jane Doe remains and photo of Tiffany Dawn Chambers. Photo by: Greene County Sheriff's Office

Skeletal remains found in the woods in Spring Valley Township, Ohio, in May have been identified as that of a missing Jacksonville woman and is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Ohio attorney general and Greene County sheriff.

Tiffany Dawn Chambers had last been seen in Springfield, Ohio, in July 2015 when she was 33, authorities said.

After authorities unveiled a forensic reconstruction of her face on Dec. 8, Springfield police contacted the Greene County Sheriff’s Office about a missing persons case they were investigating.

Florida authorities then helped with a DNA sample from a family member which led to the positive identification of Chambers.

“Now we know the identity of this woman, and law enforcement can begin the task of finding out what happened to her,” said Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.

Driver’s license records from 2012 show Chambers had a Wimbledon Drive address in Jacksonville, but a 2015 prostitution conviction listed one on Acapulco Road according to Duval County court records.

Police have arrested 34-year-old Hannah Whitman in connection to Chambers death. She is currently being held at the Clark County Jail.