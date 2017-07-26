JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Shortly after President Trump announced on Twitter that transgendered people are banned from joining the military, he was met with swift push back by LGBT and ACLU groups.

“Military rules and regulations allowing trans people to serve cannot be changed with a tweet,” the ACLU said in response.

“I think there’s a lot of confusion and it hearkens back to ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” said Kaitlin Legg, the director of the LGBT Resource Center at the University of North Florida.

Legg spent the day answering questions from concerned members of the LGBT community.

“You are committed to fighting for your country, yet you don’t feel like you’re being protected,” she said.

She said the LGBT community feels betrayed by the president who promised to support the LGBT community. This decision is a turning point for a community that is more visible than ever before, Legg said.

“I was disappointed to hear these statements,” she said. “We know there are thousands of patriotic transgenders already serving.”

Legg said if the decision to ban should take effect, it is a setback for the LGBT community.

