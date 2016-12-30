In tit-for-tat move, Russia indicates it may expel U.S. diplomats

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Obama meet in Paris on Nov. 30, 2015. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

Russia's foreign minister said Friday that his country should consider expelling 35 American diplomats, in a move that if implemented would amount to a tit-for-tat response to U.S. sanctions on Russia.

Sergey Lavrov called for the expulsion of the diplomats and the closure of two facilities in Moscow after Washington on Thursday sanctioned Russian intelligence officials, expelled 35 Russian diplomats suspected of being spies and shut down two Russian facilities in the United States over evidence Russia hacked this year's presidential election.

It was not immediately clear if Lavrov's suggestion will be implemented by Russia.