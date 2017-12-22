FBI: Man accused of plotting possible terror attack in San Francisco

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has accused a man of plotting a possible terror attack in San Francisco "in support of ISIS," according to a criminal complaint.

The suspect, Everitt Aaron Jameson, is accused of providing "material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization" between Oct. 24 and Dec. 20, according to an affidavit filed by FBI Special Agent Christopher McKinney.

Jameson "has espoused radical jihadi beliefs, including authoring social media posts that are supportive of terrorism, communicating with people he believes share his jihadi views and offering to provide services to such people, including in the form of his presumably employer-provided tow truck in service of the 'cause.'"

He allegedly also professed support for the Oct. 31 terror attack in New York City that killed eight people.

Jameson "identified a possible target location, noting that the best place would be a large area such as San Francisco," according to the court document. He singled out Pier 39, knowing that it was a "heavily crowded area."

NBC Bay Area