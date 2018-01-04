Violent 'bomb cyclone' wreaks havoc along the East Coast

Ice forms on the water fountain in Forsyth Park as snow and cold weather blanket the area on January 4, 2018 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

A massive winter storm described as a violent "bomb cyclone" continued to move up the East Coast on Thursday, shutting schools, canceling flights, knocking out power and sparking fears of coastal flooding.

Winter weather watches and warnings remained in place along a 1,000-mile stretch from North Carolina to northern Maine. LaGuardia Airport in New York announced that more than 90% of its flights Thursday will be canceled due to the storm.

Nationwide, some 4,000 flights were cancelled as of early Thursday, FlightAware reported. Some 77,000 customers were without power in several states, CBS News said.

A tractor trailer lays on its side after running off of he road during a snow storm on January 4, 2018 in Georgetown, Delaware. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

The heaviest snow was falling in Delaware and New Jersey as dawn broke Thursday. Wind gusts of 60 mph to 70 mph, strong enough to cause downed trees and power lines, were predicted in coastal New Jersey, eastern Long Island, N.Y., and coastal New England. Blizzard warnings were in effect for coastal areas of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The storm caps a week of brutal cold across the nation that has left at least 17 people dead. In Boston, where forecasters predicted 12 to 19 inches of snow, Mayor Marty Walsh announced that public schools would be closed on Thursday. New York City schools were also closed, as were schools in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. As the storm gripped the East Coast, governors in New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Georgia all declared a state of emergency in their states. Good morning, Mr. Bomb Cyclone. pic.twitter.com/PnrNgYfjaB — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) January 4, 2018 After the storm roars through, bitter cold will follow: At least 28 major cities across New England, eastern New York and the mid-Atlantic states will have record low temperatures by dawn on Sunday, the National Weather Service said. In the Southeast, winter storm warnings were issued Wednesday in such usually mild locations as Tallahassee, Savannah, Ga., Hilton Head and Charleston, S.C., North Carolina's Outer Banks and Wilmington, N.C. Charleston picked up a whopping 5.3 inches of snow Wednesday, the city's third-highest snow total ever recorded. The Charleston snow was enough for Chris Monoc’s sons, ages 4 and 2, to go sledding outside their home. “They probably will be teenagers the next time something like this happens, and that’s kind of sad,” Monoc said. “But we’ll enjoy it while it’s here.” Snow was reported in Tallahassee on Wednesday for the first time in 28 years, according to Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel. Snow was on the ground in every state along the eastern seaboard Thursday morning, from Florida to Maine, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Contributing: The Associated Press

© 2018 USATODAY.COM