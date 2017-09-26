'We don't have the votes': GOP ditches latest health care effort

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks as Sen. Roy Blunt. Sen. John Barrasso, Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Cornyn, Sen. Bill Cassidy, and Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell listen during a news briefing at the Capitol September 19, 2017 (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

Senate leaders have given up on the latest Republican push to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's health care law.

The move comes less than 24 hours after Maine Sen. Susan Collins announced she would be joining other GOP senators opposed to the Graham-Cassidy bill.

"We don't have the votes," Sen. Cassidy bluntly explained.

Sen. Graham said it's "not if but when" they replace Obamacare. But he said Tuesday they plan to get back to the health care overhaul after moving on to tax reform.

He added that he believes the Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson plan will eventually be what replaces current health care law, once it's completed under a better legislative process.

With their narrow 52-48 majority in the Senate and solid Democratic opposition, three GOP "no" votes would doom the bill. GOP Sens. John McCain of Arizona, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Texas' Ted Cruz have said they oppose the measure, though Cruz aides said he was seeking changes that would let him vote yes.

"We haven't given up on changing the American health care system. We're not going to be able to do it this week," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer later said the reason the latest plan failed was because "millions of Americans didn't want it."

"The healthcare of millions has been protected and preserved," Sen. Schumer said. He added that Democrats are ready to work with Republicans on a bipartisan solution.

Republicans had pinned their last hopes on a measure by GOP Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and South Carolina's Lindsey Graham. It would end Obama's Medicaid expansion and subsidies for consumers and ship the money — $1.2 trillion through 2026 — to states to use on health services with few constraints.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

