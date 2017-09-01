VIDEO | Nurse forced into handcuffs after refusing to give cop patient's blood

SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- New body camera video has been released of the controversial arrest of a nurse for not allowing police to draw blood from a patient.

In the video of the July 26th incident, released by the Salt Lake City Police Department, you can see the officer make the arrest.

As he goes to put the nurse in handcuffs, you can hear the nurse shout that she has done nothing wrong. She was arrested after refusing to give the officer vials of blood for an investigation.

The nurse, Alex Wubbels, said officers did not have a warrant or meet any of the mandatory criteria needed for taking the blood.

"I just feel betrayed, I feel angry. I feel a lot of things. And I am still confused," Wubbels said.

"The only job I have as a nurse is to keep my patients safe. A blood draw, it just gets thrown around there like it's some simple thing. But blood is your blood. That's your property."

The nurse was released from the cuffs shortly after the altercation, and was never charged with a crime

She has not filed any civil action against the police agencies involved, but is calling for better training of officers.

Sergeant Brandon Shearer with the Salt Lake City Police Department said watching the video was alarming.

"Immediately after seeing the video they started an internal affairs investigation to look into what happened. We also looked at our policies and procedures to see if maybe there was something that needed to be done," he said.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM