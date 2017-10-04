Vegas survivor describes husband's final moments
Survivor of the mass shooting at Las Vegas, Heather Melton, of Tennessee, is crediting her husband for her survival. She told WKRN that her husband, Sonny, ultimately died of his injuries after shielding her from the barrage of bullets. (AP)
Associated Press/WKRN , WUSA 3:41 PM. EDT October 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tropical cyclone expected to form in 5 days
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Mayor visits home after sewage flooding a second time
-
Tropics update Wednesday
-
Naked man arrested at Jax Beach
-
Automatic weapon laws in Florida
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Mother accused of keeping toddlers in makeshift cages out on bail
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
'Downton Abbey' costumes on display in St. Augustine
More Stories
-
Tropical Storm Nate expected later WednesdayOct. 3, 2017, 5:52 p.m.
-
Search warrants served on doctors offices in…Oct. 4, 2017, 2:05 p.m.
-
Video shows confrontation between city council…Oct. 4, 2017, 12:08 p.m.