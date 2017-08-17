Close Police: Van mounts sidewalk, striking several people in Barcelona TEGNA 11:31 AM. EDT August 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BARCELONA, SPAIN (AP) - Police in Barcelona say a white van has mounted a sidewalk and struck several people in the city's Las Ramblas district.This is a developing story that will be updated. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Man from Jacksonville believed to be involved in Charlottesville incident Where to get solar eclipse glasses Jaguars vs. Buccaneers: Beat writer Mike Kaye previews the second preseason game USPS employees deal with no AC for 2 months Local teen to audition for American Idol Traffic a big a big concern in SC next Monday How to view solar eclipse without glasses Florida solar eclipse map: Aug. 21, 2017 Can you still find eclipse glasses on the First Coast? Corrine Brown's request for new trial and acquittal denied More Stories UF denies request for White Nationalist Richard… Aug 16, 2017, 9:12 a.m. On Your Side: Excessive post office heat frustrates… Aug 16, 2017, 11:47 p.m. Sea breeze storms clear in time for kickoff Jan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
