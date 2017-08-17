WTLV
Police: Van mounts sidewalk, striking several people in Barcelona

August 17, 2017

BARCELONA, SPAIN (AP) - Police in Barcelona say a white van has mounted a sidewalk and struck several people in the city's Las Ramblas district.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

