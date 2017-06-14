Trump visits hospital treating wounded lawmaker

ALEXANDRIA, VA - JUNE 14: Investigators search the bags that have been left behind at the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park where a shooting had happened June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia.(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is making a surprise visit to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where Rep. Steve Scalise is being treated for his injuries following Wednesday's shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice.

The president and first lady Melania Trump brought two bouquets of white flowers to the hospital.

MedStar Washington said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that Scalise "was critically injured and remains in critical condition." It provided no further details about him.

Scalise was among several people wounded when a rifle-wielding attacker fired on lawmakers on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington. The attacker was shot and later died.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

© 2017 Associated Press