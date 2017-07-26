Trump to announce Foxconn plant in Wisconsin

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as walks to Marine One while departing from the White House on July 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2017 Getty Images)

An invitation to President Donald Trump’s afternoon news conference with Wisconsin officials says electronics giant Foxconn will build a liquid-crystal display panel plant in Wisconsin.

The Associated Press obtained the invitation from a person with knowledge of the Wednesday afternoon event at the White House. The person doesn’t have authorization to publicly release the information.

White House spokesman Josh Raffel confirms the Trump announcement would be on Foxconn, but he wouldn’t release details ahead of the event.

Other states vying for the plant are Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Taiwanese company is best known as the assembler of the iPhone.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker tweeted earlier Wednesday that there would be a “major jobs announcement for Wisconsin” at the White House with the president.

