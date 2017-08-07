These states have the 'Cleanest and Dirtiest' Hair

Young woman washing hair in salon (Photo: Ivanko_Brnjakovic/Thinkstock, Ivanko)

How long can you go without washing your hair? From double shampooing to the "No Poo," which recommends never using shampoo to wash your hair, it seems we're all divided when it comes to hair hygiene.

Lookfantastic recently surveyed women on their hair habits to figure out which states had the "cleanest" hair and the "dirtiest" hair, according to how frequently they wash their hair. California had the "cleanest" hair, with women reporting on average that they wash their hair every day. Texas, Florida and Ohio are a close second with a was every day and a half.

Tennessee was ranked "dirtiest" hair in the U.S., with women reporting on average that they wash their hair once every a week. Maryland, Colorado, and Nevada aren't far behind, with women washing their hair on average every 6 days.

How frequently you wash might not necessarily measure how clean your hair is. According to experts, washing your hair too often can strip your scalp of the natural oils it needs to stay healthy, but not washing it enough will cause buildup. Finding the balance depends on what type of hair you have. According to Refinery29, women with natural hair only need to wash their hair once a week, whereas fine hair needs to be washed more frequently to prevent oil buildup.

