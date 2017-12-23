Rustic Open SIgn Hanging In The Door Of A Coffee And Gift Shop In The Pacific Northwest (Photo: Thinkstock, mrdoomits)

While most restaurants will close for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, some plan to be open and welcome in those holiday guests looking for an alternative to cooking at home.

Fair warning, hours may vary by location so be sure to check with your local restaurant before making your holiday plans.

Denny’s – Christmas has been Denny’s busiest day of the year for seven consecutive years, according to the company. In 2016, it served nearly 1.5 million guests on Christmas Day alone.



Fogo de Chao – The restaurant has special holiday hours with most locations opening at 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day.



Hard Rock Cafe – Select locations will be open for on Christmas Day, call ahead to make reservations and check your local location.



IHOP – Most IHOP locations will be open on Christmas.



McDonald’s – Some locations will be open, but that will vary by franchise, as will the Christmas and Christmas Eve hours.



Macaroni Grill – Enjoy an Italian feast on Christmas. Reservations strongly encouraged. According to the restaurant’s website, participating locations will be open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas.



Panda Express – Some Panda Express locations will be open on Christmas Day. Be sure to call ahead to see if your local spot is open.



Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse – Ruth’s Chris will be serving Christmas Dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (at participating locations only) starting at noon. Reservations required. Menu will vary by location.



Shoney’s – Shoney’s is typically open on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve, but be sure to check with your local location for their specific hours.



Starbucks – Some Starbucks locations will be open to offer up your caffeine boost to start the day.



Waffle House – Waffle House is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

