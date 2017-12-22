These are the 10 mispronounced words of 2017

Confused woman and question marks (Photo: Thinkstock, turkstockfotograf@gmail.com)

We've all judged someone for mispronouncing a word at some point or another, but in 2017 the chances are you may have mispronounced a word or two yourself. Dotard, anyone?

Global language-learning app Babbel commissioned the U.S. Captioning Company to identify 10 of the most mispronounced words of 2017.

U.S. Captioning, which is responsible for subtitling live events, surveyed its members to identify topical words and names most commonly mispronounced by TV newscasters and regular people.

Here’s a look at the 10 most mispronounced words of 2017, with phonetic pronunciations provided by Babbel’s team of linguistics:

Bokeh (/ˈboʊkɛ/; boh-keh) - A word that refers to the out-of-focus areas of a photograph. The word is Japanese in origin and can be a headache for some.

Coulrophobia (/kulɹəˈfəʊbiə/; cool-ruh-foh-bee-ah) - A fear of clowns. The past two years have had their fair share of clowns. It started with creepy clown sightings across the country and reached a peak with the film adaptation of Stephen King's It,in September.



Dotard (/ˈdoʊtərd/; doh-terd) - Say what? Dotard is most commonly used to reference an elderly person considered weak or senile. North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un used the word to refer to President Trump in September.

Fibromyalgia (/ˌfaɪbroʊmaɪˈalj(ē)ə/; fai-broh-mai-ahl-jyah) - Fibromyalgia is a musculoskeletal illness that causes severe pain across the body. In September, Lady Gaga tweeted that she suffers from the illness.

Gal Gadot (/ˈɡal ɡaˈdot/; gal gah-dott) - Gadot is the star of Wonder Woman.Her last name is often mispronounced with a salient "t."

Namibia (/nəˈmɪbiə/; nah-mih-bee-ah) - Namibia is a southwest African nation that President Trump mistakenly called "Nambia" during a speech to the United Nations.

Nuclear (/ˈnukliː.ər/; noo-klee-ar) - Nuclear is often mispronounced, most commonly "noo-kyoo-lar." We've heard a lot about nuclear warfare this year, with increasing worries over North Korea's pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Puerto Rico (/ˌpwɛəɹtoʊˈɹikoʊ/; pwehr-toh ree-coh) - A Caribbean island and U.S. territory, which continues to deal with slow recovery from Hurricane Maria.

Pyongyang (/ˈpjɒŋˈjæŋ/; pyong-yang) - Pyongyang is the capital of North Korea.

Weinstein (/ˈwaɪnstaɪn/; wine-stine) - Eighty-four women have accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of inappropriate to criminal behavior ranging from requests for massages to intimidating sexual advances to rape. Weinstein has denied the allegations. According to Babbel, some linguists argue his last name should rhyme with “Einstein.”

© 2017 USATODAY.COM