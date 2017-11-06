Church shooting victims: Who they were, how you can help

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Police move flowers placed at a barricade near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

An 18-month-old. A pregnant woman and her three children. The pastor's 14-year-old daughter. A 77-year-old. These are just a few of the 26 victims killed during a lone gunman's assault upon a small Texas church.

While authorities have yet to release the names of the victim's, family members who lost loved ones have begun sharing their heartbreaking stories from Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The Holcombe Family

Three generations of the Holcombe family were gunned down in the Texas church shooting, including a visiting pastor who about to address the church, four children, one pregnant mother and her unborn child.

Bryan – guest pastor on Sunday at The First Baptist Church

Karla – wife of Bryan

Marc – son of Bryan and Carla

Noah – infant daughter of Marc

Crystal – daughter-in-law of Bryan and Karla, she was eight months pregnant

Emily – daughter of Crystal

Megan – daughter of Crystal

Greg – son of Crystal

Bryan Holcombe participated in prison ministry and would go sing for the inmates, one of his relatives explained to the Associated Press. Bryan was walking up to the pulpit, about to lead the congregation in worship, when the gunman began shooting, according to the Washington Post.

Crystal's husband, John Holcombe, survived, as did two of their children.

GOFUNDME: Holcombe family

Annabelle Pomeroy

A sweet 14-year-old girl named Annabelle — the daughter of the pastor.

The pastor's wife, Sherri Pomeroy, wrote in a text message to the Associated Press that she and her husband were out of town in two different states when the attack occurred.

“We lost our 14 year old daughter today and many friends,” she wrote. “Neither of us have made it back into town yet to personally see the devastation." She said she was "trying to get home as soon as I can.”

Joann Ward, Brooke Ward and Emily Garza

Michael Ward, 31, told The Dallas Morning News that his brother’s wife, Joann Ward, and two of her children were among the victims.

Brooke Ward, 5, and Emily Garza, 7, died. Joann’s son Ryland Ward, 5, was shot multiple times. Michael was the one who carried Ryland out of the church and to help.

"They got him all cut open, from the gunshots," Michael said. "I don't think he's going to make it."

John Alexander wrote on Facebook that “we lost my niece, Joann Ward and two of her children in yesterday's tragedy at Sutherland Springs.

"Joann was such a wonderful mother whose whole life was her children and family. My heart is broken."

Lula White

Family members confirmed Lula White died in the shooting. Additional details are not available at this time.

The injured

About 20 others were wounded in the shooting. Here's what we know about their conditions and how you can help.

Ryland Ward

A five-year-old boy named Ryland, who has a big heart for his siblings, friends, and family.

Family members explained on GoFundMe that Ryland was shot five times and is currently in critical condition. They believe the young boy has a long recovery ahead of him.

GoFundMe: Ryland Ward

David Colbath

Hank Summers, a local who had moved to San Antonio, told the AP via text message that his uncle, David Colbath, survived five gunshots that required extensive surgery and skin grafts to save an arm.

