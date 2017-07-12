The list: Gymboree names 350 closing stores

People walk by the children's clothing retailer Gymboree, which has filed for bankruptcy protection on June 13, 2017. (Photo: Spencer Platt, Getty Images)

Children’s clothing retailer Gymboree plans to close 350 stores as it restructures in bankruptcy, the company said Tuesday.

Gymboree, which is based in San Francisco, said closing sales are scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Gymboree also operates Crazy 8 stores and Janie and Jack stores. The company will have more than 900 locations after the stores are shut down.

Gymboree filed for bankruptcy protection in June, saying it might close as many as 450 stores. The goal, it said, is a "right size store base." The company would be able to focus resources on locations with the greatest potential and improve the profitability of the overall business.

“Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” Daniel Griesemer, CEO of Gymboree, in a statement.

“Right-sizing our store footprint is a central part of our efforts to ensure Gymboree emerges from this restructuring process as a stronger and more competitive organization," he added.

Gymboree joins a growing list of retailers to announce the closing of some stores as mall traffic declines and competition from online retailers such as Amazon intensifies.

Here are the Gymboree locations that are closing:

ALABAMA

Gymboree

Riverchase Galleria

2000-110 Riverchase Galleria

Birmingham, AL

35244

205.988.5758

Gymboree

Wiregrass Commons Mall

900 Commons Mall,

Suite #308

Dothan, AL

36303

334.673.0099

Gymboree

Bridge Street Town Center

365 The Bridge Street,

Suite #105

Huntsville, AL

35806

256.327.8525

Gymboree

Eastern Shore Center

30500 State Hwy 181,

Suite #222

Spanish Fort, AL

36527

251.621.9720

Gymboree

University Mall

1701 McFarland Blvd.

Tuscaloosa, AL

35404

205.562.8840

Gymboree Outlet

The Shops of Grand River

6200 Grand River,

Bldg E, Suite #688

Leeds, AL

35094

205.699.7584

ARKANSAS

Gymboree

Northwest Arkansas Mall

4201 North Shiloh Drive

Fayetteville, AR

72703

479.973.4700

Gymboree

Park Plaza

6000 W. Markham Street,

#3024

Little Rock, AR

72205

501.664.7551

Gymboree

McCain Mall

3929 McCain Blvd.,

E-04

North Little Rock, AR

72116

501.758.2900

Gymboree Outlet

Outlets of Little Rock

11201 Bass Pro Parkway

#C ‐ M129

Little Rock, AR

72210

501.455.6229

ARIZONA

Gymboree

SanTan Village

2174 E Williamsfield Road,

Space #116

Gilbert, AZ

85295

480.722.1773

Gymboree

Paradise Valley Mall

4550-58 East

Cactus Road

Phoenix, AZ

85032

602.996.7940

Gymboree

Tucson Mall

4500 N. Oracle Road,

Box 339

Tucson, AZ

85705

520.293.2119

Gymboree Outlet

Outlets at Anthem

4250 W. Anthem Way,

Unit 760

Phoenix, AZ

85086

623.465.1299

CALIFORNIA

Find A Store

Gymboree

Stanford Shopping Center

99 Stanford Shopping Ctr

Palo Alto, CA

94304

650.326.9376

Gymboree

Westside Pavilion

10800 West Pico Blvd.,

Suite #379

Los Angeles, CA

90064

310.474.8404

Gymboree

Main Place

2800 N. Main St,

#544A

Santa Ana, CA

92705

714.973.1163

Gymboree

South Bay Galleria

1815 Hawthorne Blvd.,

#282

Redondo Beach, CA

90278

310.371.2024

Gymboree

Westminster Mall

2040 Westminster Mall

Westminster, CA

92683

714.895.1355

Gymboree

Capitola Mall

900 Commons Mall,

#G3

Capitola, CA

95010

831.464.6850

Gymboree

The Shoppes at Carlsbad

2525 El Camino Real,

Suite #131

Carlsbad, CA

92008

760.729.2822

Gymboree

Parkway Plaza

415 Parkway Plaza

El Cajon, CA

92020

619.442.9008

Gymboree

Imperial Valley Mall

3451 South Dogwood

Avenue, Suite 1040

El Centro, CA

92243

760.336.0905

Gymboree

Solano Mall

1350 Travis Blvd.,

1443-B,

Fairfield, CA

94533

707.432.0713

Gymboree

Strawberry Village

800 Redwood Highway,

Suite 310

Mill Valley, CA

94941

415.381.1458

Gymboree

Newpark Mall

1039 Newpark Mall

Newark, CA

94560

510.742.6842

Gymboree

Laurel Village

3407 California Street

San Francisco, CA

94118

415.668.1387

Gymboree Outlet

Tanger Outlets - Barstow

2796 Tanger Way,

Suite 365

Barstow, CA

92311

760.253.2972

COLORADO

Find A Store

Gymboree

Flatiron Crossings

1 West Flatiron Circle,

#1152

Broomfield, CO

80021

720.887.9617

Gymboree

Cherry Creek Shopping Center

3000 E. First Avenue,

Space #223

Denver, CO

80206

303.322.3217

Gymboree

Foothills Fashion Mall

215 E. Foothills Pkwy,

Suite 330

Fort Collins, CO

80525

970.225.0254

Gymboree

Mesa Mall

2424 US Highway 6 & 50,

#164

Grand Junction, CO

81505

970.257.7004

Gymboree

The Promenade Shops at Centerra

5943 Sky Pond Drive,

Suite #E160

Loveland, CO

80538

970.663.5919

Gymboree

The Orchard Town Center

14647 Delaware Street,

Suite #600

Westminster, CO

80023

303.252.7104

Gymboree

Aspen Grove

7301 South Santa Fe

Drive, #514

Littleton, CO

80120

720.283.3104

CONNECTICUT

Gymboree

Shoppes at Buckland Hills

194 Buckland Hills Drive,

#2152

Manchester, CT

06040

860.648.0146

Gymboree

Meriden Square Mall

470 Lewis Ave.,

Suite #1000

Meriden, CT

06450

203.238.1900

Gymboree

Connecticut Post Mall

1201 Boston Post Road

Milford, CT

06460

203.877.4286

Gymboree

Crystal Mall

850 Hartford Turnpike,

#L119

Waterford, CT

06385

860.437.8221

FLORIDA

Gymboree

Altamonte Mall

451 East Altamonte Dr.,

#1361

Altamonte Springs, FL

32701

407.831.0118

Gymboree

Boynton Beach

801 North Congress

Avenue, #361

Boynton Beach, FL

33426

561.733.3144

Gymboree

Volusia Mall

1700 W. International Speedway Blvd.

Daytona Beach, FL

32114

386.257.2616

Gymboree

Delray Marketplace

9173 Atlantic Ave.,

Suite #110

Delray Beach, FL

33446

561.865.8883

Gymboree

Destin Commons

4109 Legendary Drive

Destin, FL

32541

850.650.5434

Gymboree

Galleria at Fort Lauderdale

2318 E. Sunrise Blvd.,

Suite #2222A

Fort Lauderdale, FL

33304

954.565.5195

Gymboree

Coastland Center

1934 North Tamiami Trail

Naples, FL

34102

239.434.0788

Gymboree

West Oaks Mall

9401 W. Colonial Dr.,

Suite 618

Ocoee, FL

34761

407.578.4082

Gymboree

Seminole Town Center

173 Towne Center Circle

Sanford, FL

32771

407.324.1711

Gymboree

Westfield Siesta Key

98 Southgate Plaza

Sarasota, FL

34239

941.366.2238

Gymboree

West Shore Plaza

273 West Shore Plaza

Tampa, FL

33609

813.286.2278

Gymboree

Indian River

6200 20th Street

Vero Beach, FL

32966

772.567.7210

Gymboree

Shops at Wiregrass

28163 Paseo Drive,

Unit #180 Bldg. #8

Wesley Chapel, FL

33543

813.994.2280

Gymboree

Cityplace

700 South Rosemary

Ave., Ste #136

West Palm Beach, FL

33401

561.833.8008

GEORGIA

Gymboree

Town Center at Cobb

400 Ernest W. Barrett

Pkwy., #167

Kennesaw, GA

30144

770.514.9141

Gymboree

Gwinnett Place

2100 Pleasant Hill Road,

Suite #226

Duluth, GA

30096

770.623.0838

Gymboree

Georgia Square Mall

3700 Atlanta Highway,

#90

Athens, GA

30606

706.354.4811

Gymboree

Cumberland Mall

1331 Cumberland Mall,

#220

Atlanta, GA

30339

770.319.7007

Gymboree

Peachtree Mall

3507 Manchester

Expressway, #19

Columbus, GA

31909

706.324.0012

Gymboree

The Avenue Peachtree City

253 City Circle

Peachtree City, GA

30269

770.632.2627

Gymboree

Oglethorpe Mall

7804 Abercorn St.,

Space #26

Savannah, GA

31406

912.356.0241

IDAHO

Gymboree

Boise Towne Square

350 N. Milwaukee,

Suite #1168

Boise, ID

83704

208.373.0030

INDIANA

Gymboree

College Mall

2950 E. Third Street

Bloomington, IN

47401

812.339.7128

Gymboree

Eastland Mall

800 N. Green River Road

Evansville, IN

47715

812.477.8009

Gymboree

Greenwood Park Mall

1251 US 31 North,

#F06E

Greenwood, IN

46142

317.881.4786

Gymboree

Southlake Mall

2236 Southlake Mall

Merrillville, IN

46410

219.769.6915

ILLINOIS

Gymboree

Algonquin Commons

2012 Randal Road

Algonquin, IL

60102

847.458.9206

Gymboree

Fox Valley Mall

1270 Fox Valley Center

Drive, #20

Aurora, IL

60504

630.851.9161

Gymboree

Stratford Square, Exp

406 Stratford Square

Bloomingdale, IL

60108

630.893.9844

Gymboree

The Promenade at Bolingbrook

639 East Boughton Rd,

Ste #120

Bolingbrook, IL

60440

630.783.8667

Gymboree

Marketplace

2000 N. Neil Street B7

Champaign, IL

61820

217.352.2618

Gymboree

St. Clair Square

145 St. Clair Square

Fairview Heights, IL

62208

618.628.2540

Gymboree

Northwoods Mall

2200 West War

Memorial Dr.

Peoria, IL

61613

309.685.0063

Gymboree

White Oaks Mall

2501 West Wabash

Springfield, IL

62704

217.787.7901

Gymboree

Hawthorn S.C.

218 Hawthorn Center

Vernon Hills, IL

60061

847.549.0363

Gymboree

Spring Hill

1384 Spring Hill Mall

West Dundee, IL

60118

847.836.9144

Gymboree Outlet

Tanger Outlets - Tuscola

A500 Tuscola Blvd.

Tuscola, IL

61953

217.253.5058

IOWA

Gymboree

Northpark Mall

320 W. Kimberly Road,

Space #30

Davenport, IA

52806

563.386.7442

Gymboree

Valley West Mall

1551 Valley West Drive,

#159

West Des Moines, IA

50266

515.224.1343

KANSAS

Gymboree

Westridge Mall

1801 SW Wanamaker,

Space c-17

Topeka, KS

66604

785.228.1633

KENTUCKY

ymboree

Florence Mall

1038 Florence Mall

Florence, KY

41042

859.371.3745

Gymboree

Hamburg Village

2300 Sir Barton Way,

Suite #140

Lexington, KY

40509

859.263.3421

LOUISIANA

Gymboree

Mall of Louisiana

6401 Bluebonnet Boulevard,

Space #1052

Baton Rouge, LA

70836

225.766.9601

Gymboree

Esplanade Mall

1401 W. Esplanade

Avenue, #502

Kenner, LA

70065

504.464.4877

Gymboree

Mall Saint Vincent

1133 Mall St. Vincent Ave.

Shreveport, LA

71104

318.221.7225

Gymboree Outlet

Tanger Outlets - Gonzales

2400 South Tanger Blvd.,

Space #145

Gonzales, LA

70737

225.647.0707

Gymboree Outlet

Louisiana Boardwalk Outlet

405 Boardwalk Blvd,

Suite K-405

Bossier City, LA

71111

318.742.6612

MARYLAND

Gymboree

Lakeforest Mall

701 Russell Avenue

Gaithersburg, MD

20877

301.869.6825

Gymboree

The Centre at Salisbury

2300 N. Salisbury

Boulevard, #D104

Salisbury, MD

21801

410.572.8666

MASSACHUSETTS

Gymboree

Cape Cod Mall

769 Route 132

Hyannis, MA

02601

508.778.9010

Gymboree

The Village at Colony Place

132 Colony Place

Plymouth, MA

02360

508.732.0241

Gymboree

Square One Mall

1201 Broadway, Route

One South, #S-120

Saugus, MA

01906

781.233.3572

Gymboree

Silver City

2 Galleria Mall Dr.,

Suite B203

Taunton, MA

02780

508.821.4445

Gymboree Outlet

Arsenal Mall

485 Arsenal Street.,

Space #C12

Watertown, MA

02472

617.923.7649

MICHIGAN

Gymboree

Fairlane Town Center

18900 Michigan Ave.,

Space #F319

Dearborn, MI

48126

313.594.8748

Gymboree

Genesee Valley

3299 Linden Road

Flint, MI

48507

810.732.0270

Gymboree

Birchwood Mall

4350 24th Avenue

Fort Gratiot, MI

48059

810.385.2783

Gymboree

Westwood

1822 W. Michigan Ave,

#822

Jackson, MI

49202

517.782.0931

Gymboree

Laurel Park Place

Livonia, MI

48152

734.462.9272

Gymboree

Lakeside Mall

14600 Lakeside Circle,

#H113

Sterling Heights, MI

48313

586.247.8589

Gymboree

Grand Traverse Mall

3200 South Airport Road West

#426

Traverse City, MI

49684

231.933.5257

Gymboree

Somerset Collection

2800 W. Big Beaver Rd.,

#M-317

Troy, MI

48084

248.816.9778

Gymboree Outlet

Outlets at West Branch

2990 Cook Road,

Suite #111

West Branch, MI

48661

989.345.0195

MINNESOTA

Gymboree

Southdale Center

1174 Southdale Center,

Suite 1930

Edina, MN

55435

952.920.5513

Gymboree

Burnsville Center

2019 Burnsville Center

Burnsville, MN

55306

952.892.1226

Gymboree

Eden Prairie

2188 Eden Prairie Center

Eden Prairie, MN

55344

952.942.0055

Gymboree

River Hills Mall

1850 Adams Street

Mankato, MN

56001

507.386.1328

Gymboree

The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes

12185 Elm Creek Boulevard

Maple Grove, MN

55369

763.494.5394

Gymboree Outlet

Medford Outlet Center

6750 West Frontage Road

Medford, MN

55049

507.451.0605

MISSISSIPPI

Gymboree

Turtle Creek Mall

1000 Turtle Creek Drive,

#630

Hattisburg, MS

39402

601.271.6583

Gymboree

Bonita Lakes Mall

1530 Bonita Lakes Circle

Meridian, MS

39301

601.693.3883

Gymboree

Barnes Crossing

1001 Barnes Crossing Road

Tupelo, MS

38804

662.680.9993

Gymboree Outlet

The Outlets of Mississippi

200 Bass Pro Dr.,

Space #430

Pearl, MS

39208

601.932.7748

MISSOURI

Gymboree

Westpark Mall

3049 William,

Suite #250

Cape Girardeau, MO

63703

573.651.9100

Gymboree

Chesterfield Mall

247 Chesterfield Mall,

#528

Chesterfield, MO

63017

636.519.9717

Gymboree

Independence Center

18813 E.39th St.,

D-06

Independence, MO

64057

816.795.5369

Gymboree

Northpark Mall

101 Range Line Rd.,

#208

Joplin, MO

64801

417.624.3368

Gymboree

Zona Rosa

8755 NW Prairie

View Road

Kansas City, MO

64153

816.746.7916

Gymboree

The Meadows at Lake St. Louis

10 Meadows Circle Drive

Lake Saint Louis, MO

63367

636.625.1906

Gymboree

Mid Rivers

2114 Mid Rivers Mall

St. Peter, MO

63376

636.278.3211

MONTANA

Gymboree

Rimrock Mall

300 S. 24th St. West,

#A10

Billings, MT

59102

406.651.0919

NEBRASKA

Gymboree

Southpoine Pavillions

2910 Pine Lake Road,

E5

Lincoln, NE

68516

402.420.7074

Gymboree

Oak View Mall

3001 S. 144th St.,

Suite 1031

Omaha, NE

68144

402.344.7776

NEVADA

Gymboree

Meadows Mall

4300 Meadows Lane,

Suite #124

Las Vegas, NV

89107

702.880.4228

Gymboree

Town Square at Las Vegas

6605 South Las

Vegas Blvd.,

Suite #N-B137

Las Vegas, NV

89119

702.740.7000

Gymboree Outlet

Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas

32100 Las Vegas Blvd. S.,

#242

Primm, NV

89019

702.874.1719

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Gymboree

Mall of New Hampshire

1500 S. Willow Street

Manchester, NH

03103

603.668.5807

Gymboree

Fox Run Mall

50 Fox Run Road,

#L11

Newington, NH

03801

603.422.0710

NEW JERSEY

Gymboree

Monmouth Mall

180 State Route 35,

Suite #3234

Eatontown, NJ

07724

732.935.0609

Gymboree

Menlo Park Mall

438 Menlo Park,

Space #2432

Edison, NJ

08837

732.321.1390

Gymboree

The Shops at Riverside

250 Riverside Square

Hackensack, NJ

07601

201.342.6888

Gymboree

The Shoppes at Hamilton

541 Route 130,

Suite 669

Hamilton, NJ

08691

609.581.1617

Gymboree

Hamilton Mall

4403 Black Horse Pike,

#115A

Mays Landing, NJ

08330

609.383.6060

Gymboree

Brook 35 & West Plaza

2157 NJ State Hwy 35

Sea Girt, NJ

08750

732.449.1364

Gymboree

The Mall at Short Hills

1200 Morris Turnpike,

#B112

Short Hills, NJ

07078

973.912.8333

NEW MEXICO

Gymboree Outlet

Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe

8380 Cerillos Road,

Suite #108

Santa Fe, NM

87507

505.473.2257

NEW YORK

Gymboree

Destiny USA

9774 Destiny USA Dr

Syracuse, NY

13290

315.466.4704

Gymboree

Walden Galleria

B208 Walden Galleria

Buffalo, NY

14225

716.681.2451

Gymboree

Oakdale Mall

223 Reynolds Road,

Sp.#77

Johnson City, NY

13790

607.766.9242

Gymboree

Wilton Mall

3065 Route 50,

#E-15

Saratoga Springs, NY

12866

518.580.9141

Gymboree

Vernon Hills Shopping

696 White Plains Road

Scarsdale, NY

10583

914.472.5899

NORTH CAROLINA

Gymboree

Northlake

6801 North Lake Mall Dr

Charlotte, NC

28216

704.599.4616

Gymboree

Greenville Mall

714 SE Greenville Blvd.

Greenville, NC

27858

252.353.6918

Gymboree

Valley Hills Mall

1960 Highway 70 Southeast

Hickory, NC

28602

828.345.1324

Gymboree

Triangle Town Center

5959 Triangle Town Blvd.

Raleigh, NC

27616

919.449.2526

Gymboree

Independence Mall

3500 Oleander Mall,

#D-20

Wilmington, NC

28403

910.452.4000

Gymboree

Hanes Mall

3320 Silas Creek Parkway,

#4432

Winston-Salem, NC

27103

336.768.3115

NORTH DAKOTA

Gymboree

West Acres Shopping Mall

I-29 & 13 Ave South

Fargo, ND

58103

701.281.1801

OHIO

Gymboree

Tri County Mall

11700 Princeton Pike,

#B-209

Cincinnati, OH

45246

513.671.8718

Gymboree

Dayton Mall

2700 Miamisberg Centerville Rd,

#336

Dayton, OH

45459

937.291.1127

Gymboree

River Valley Mall

1635 River Valley Mall,

#313

Lancaster, OH

43130

740.689.1340

Gymboree

Legacy Village

24681 Cedar Road

Lyndhurst, OH

44124

216.382.5621

Gymboree

Richland Mall

2176 Richland Mall,

C4 & C4A

Mansfield, OH

44906

419.528.3247

Gymboree

Great Lakes Mall

7850 Mentor Ave,

#290

Mentor, OH

44060

440.205.0102

Gymboree

Great Northern Mall

806 Great Northern Mall

North Olmsted, OH

44070

440.734.3066

Gymboree

Shops on Lane Ave

1623 W. Lane Ave

Upper Arlington, OH

43221

614.488.8506

Gymboree

Southern Park Mall

7401 Market St,

#709

Youngstown, OH

44512

330.629.6434

Gymboree

Colony Square Mall

3575 Maple Ave,

#506

Zanesville, OH

43701

740.588.0026

Gymboree Outlet

Tanger Outlets - Jeffersonville

8305 Factory Shops Blvd.

Jeffersonville, OH

43128

740.948.2379

OKLAHOMA

Gymboree

Sooner Fashion Mall

3433 W. Main Street

Norman, OK

OREGON

Gymboree

Valley River Center

270 Valley River Center

Eugene, OR

97401

541.465.3813

Gymboree

Clackamas Town Center

12000 SE 82nd Ave,

#B105

Happy Valley, OR

97086

503.654.0927

Gymboree

Rogue Valley Mall

1600 N. Riverside Avenue

Medford, OR

97501

541.732.0755

PENNSYLVANIA

Gymboree

Exton Square

342 Exton Square Parkway

Exton, PA

19341

610.524.6510

Gymboree

Johnstown Galleria

500 Galleria Drive,

#279

Johnstown, PA

15904

814.262.6080

Gymboree

Oxford Valley

2300 E Lincoln Highway,

#220

Langhorne, PA

19047

215.702.9860

Gymboree

Beaver Valley

528 Beaver Valley Road

Monaca, PA

15061

724.773.0477

Gymboree

Lycoming Mall

300 Lycoming Mall Cir,

Ste 644

Muncy, PA

17756

570.546.8330

Gymboree

The Mall @ Steamtown

124 The Mall at Steamtown

Scranton, PA

18503

570.347.1292

Gymboree Outlet

Penn's Purchase

5861 York Road.,

#F1

Lahaska, PA

18931

215.794.3682

SOUTH CAROLINA

Gymboree

Midtown at Forest Acres

3400 Forest Drive,

#1043

Columbia, SC

29204

803.787.5399

Gymboree

Village at Sandhill

471 Town Center Place

Columbia, SC

29229

803.736.4704

Gymboree

Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre

1600 Palmetto Grande

Drive, Ste 1-7

Mt. Pleasant, SC

29464

843.849.5114

SOUTH DAKOTA

Gymboree

Rushmore Mall

2200 N. Maple,

#312

Rapid City, SD

57701

605.399.8538

TENNESSEE

Gymboree

Northgate Mall

309 Northgate Mall,

#E4

Chattanooga, TN

37415

423.877.6055

Gymboree

Rivergate Mall

1000 Rivergate Pkwy,

Suite #1965

Goodlettsville, TN

37072

615.851.1722

Gymboree

The Streets of Indian Lake

300 Indian Lake Blvd,

Bldg C, Suite 180

Hendersonville, TN

37075

615.826.0310

Gymboree

Wolfchase Galleria

2760 N. Germantown

Pkwy., Suite #225

Memphis, TN

38133

901.377.5158

TEXAS

Find A Store

Gymboree

Westgate Mall

7701 W. I-40,

Suite 284

Amarillo, TX

79121

812

Gymboree

Parkdale Mall

6155 Eastex Freeway,

Suite #752

Beaumont, TX

77706

409.924.0110

Gymboree

Post Oak Mall

1500 Harvey Street,

#6012

College Station, TX

77840

979.680.1176

Gymboree

Sunland Park Mall

750 Sunland Park Drive,

L07

El Paso, TX

79912

915.584.7715

Gymboree

River Oaks Shopping Center

2012 West Gray

Houston, TX

77019

713.529.9095

Gymboree

Village Archade

2548 University Blvd.

Houston, TX

77005

713.533.0020

Gymboree

Vista Ridge

2401 S. Stemons Freeway,

#2372

Lewisville, TX

75067

972.315.5208

Gymboree

South Plains Mall

6002 Slide Road,

Space #G32

Lubbock, TX

79414

806.785.3334

Gymboree

Pearland Town Center

11200 Broadway Street,

Suite #760

Pearland, TX

77584

713.436.8610

Gymboree

Collin Creek

811 N. Central Expressway,

Suite 2180

Plano, TX

75075

972.578.7641

Gymboree

Preston Park

1900 Preston Road,

Suite 209

Plano, TX

75093

972.964.5963

Gymboree

The Shops at Willow Bend

6121 West Park Blvd.,

Ste A110A

Plano, TX

75093

972.202.5660

UTAH

Gymboree

The Shops at South Town

10450 South State Street,

Suite #2240

Sandy, UT

84070

801.523.8661

Gymboree

The District

11580 South District Main

Dr., Ste #600

South Jordan, UT

84095

801.727.2015

Gymboree

University Mall

575 East University Parkway,

Suite #B31

Orem, UT

84097

801.765.0215

Gymboree

Fashion Place

6191 South State Street,

Suite 1040

Murray, UT

84107

801.262.5459

Gymboree

Layton Hills Mall

1070 Layton Hills Mall

Layton, UT

84041

801.593.6121

Gymboree

The Shops at Riverwoods

4801 N. University,

Space 140

Provo, UT

84604

801.224.8822

VERMONT

Gymboree

University Mall

155 Dorset St.,

Unit G4

S. Burlington, VT

05403

802.658.3015

VIRGINIA

Gymboree

Charlottesville Fashion Square

1560 Rio Road

Charlottesville, VA

22901

434.975.2251

Gymboree

Virginia Center

10101 Brook Avenue,

#408

Glen Allen, VA

23059

804.261.2460

Gymboree

Regency Square

1404 Parham Road,

#K210

Richmond, VA

23229

804.740.0172

Gymboree

Chesterfield Towne Center

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, #K210

Richmond, VA

23235

804.378.7892

Gymboree

Stony Point Parkway

9200 Stony Point Pkwy,

Sp 142

Richmond, VA

23235

804.320.3380

Gymboree

Chesapeake Square

4200 Portsmouth Blvd,

Suite 76

Chesapeake, VA

23321

757.488.9070

Gymboree

MacArthur Center

300 Monticello Avenue,

#185

Norfolk, VA

23510

757.623.0900

Gymboree

Peninsula Town Center

2307 McMenamin Street,

Hampton, VA

23666

757.896.2292

WASHINGTON

Gymboree

Pacific Place

600 Pine Street

Seattle, WA

98101

206.287.1991

Gymboree

Northgate Mall

401 NE Northgate Way,

Suite #529

Seattle, WA

98125

206.366.0133

Gymboree

Capital Mall

625 Blacklake Blvd. SW,

Suite #225

Olympia, WA

98502

360.786.5254

Gymboree

Valley Mall

2529 Main Street,

#A16

Union Gap, WA

98903

509.452.7449

Gymboree

River Park Square

808 W. Main Street,

Suite 205

Spokane, WA

99201

509.363.9019

WEST VIRGINIA

Gymboree

Charleston Town Center

1047 Charleston Town Center

Charleston, WV

25389

304.346.0692

WISCONSIN

Gymboree

Bayshore Town Center

5684 N. Bayshore Road

Glendale, WI

53217

414.961.7268

Gymboree

Regency Mall

5708 Durand Ave.

D-406

Racine, WI

53406

262.554.6033

Gymboree Outlet

Outlet Shoppes at Oshkosh

3001 south Washburn Street,

Suite D-30

Oshkosh, WI

54904

920.232.1191

WYOMING

Gymboree

Frontier Mall

1400 Dell Range Blvd.

Cheyenne, WY

82009

307.637.5309

Gymboree

Eastridge Mall

601 SE Wyoming Blvd.,

Space #1266

Casper, WY

82609

307.265.4030

© 2017 USATODAY.COM