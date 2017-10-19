Syrian city of Raqqa free of ISIS says US-backed force

Rojda Felat, a Syrian Democratic Forces commander, walks with her group's flag at Al-Naim square in Raqa on October 17, 2017. US-backed forces said they had taken full control of Raqa from the Islamic State group, defeating the last jihadist holdouts (Photo: BULENT KILIC/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

BEIRUT (AP) - A U.S.-backed Syrian force declared victory over the Islamic State group in its former "capital" of Raqqa on Friday, declaring the city free of any extremist presence.

At a press conference held inside the city Friday, the Kurdish-led force known as the Syrian Democratic Forces formally handed over administration of the city in northern Syria to a council made up of local officials and tribal leaders.

"Our victory is one against terrorism," said Talal Sillo, a spokesman and senior SDF commander.

The press conference was held inside the city's sports stadium which Islamic State militants had turned into a huge prison where they incarcerated and tortured their opponents.

Sillo urged the international community and aid organizations to assist with the city's reconstruction

Losing Raqqa has been a huge blow for ISIS, which has steadily lost territory in Iraq and Syria, including Iraq’s second largest city of Mosul few months ago.

The group declared Raqqa, which it seized from other Syrian rebels in early 2014, to be the capital of its self-styled “caliphate."

Contributing: Jane Onyanga-Omara, USA TODAY

