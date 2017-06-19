French minister: Attack threat still very high after police attack

TOPSHOT - A bomb disposal police officer (R)checks a car in a sealed off area on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, on June 19, 2017 after a car crashed into a police van before bursting into flames, with the driver being armed, probe sources said. (Photo: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images))

PARIS (AP) - France's interior minister says the attempted attack on security forces on the Champs-Elysees shows the threat is still very high in the country and justifies the state of emergency.

Gerard Collomb says he will present a bill Wednesday at a Cabinet meeting to extend the state of emergency from July 15, its current expiration date, until Nov. 1.

He says the current situation in France shows a new security law "is needed" and the measure would "maintain a high security level" beyond the end of the state of emergency.

France has been under a state of emergency since the November 2015 attacks by Islamic extremists in Paris.

Two French police officials say the man who rammed into a police convoy on Paris' Champs-Elysees was a 31-year-old man from a Paris suburb who had been flagged for extremism.

The officials identified the man as from the suburb of Argenteuil, and said he had an "S'' file, which means authorities had been aware of potential links to extremism.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation into Monday's incident. The interior minister said the man was killed in the incident.

